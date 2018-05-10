A Texas student may have just won the internet, if not the entire Marvel universe.

Teacher Jeffrey Scott Davis posted on Facebook that he asked his students to pick a Marvel character to embody while writing a resume and cover letter.

One student decided to use Groot, the character from "Guardians of the Galaxy" who only ever says three words.

You see where this is going. Every single line on the resume reads, “I am Groot.”

“The idea that you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take lives within one particular student of mine,” Davis wrote.

See images of the resume below.

The post attracted plenty of attention on Twitter. The teacher’s tweet garnered nearly 4,000 retweets and 8,000 likes.

Davis told BuzzFeed News that the student earned a 95 out of 100 on the assignment.

"Grammar is key," Davis said on Facebook.

Davis told The Times Record News in Texas that he didn’t expect the post to go viral, but he still thought it was cool.

"I think that it going viral is something that is pretty cool," he said. "Some friends of mine that live in other states have told me how they heard about it on the news and how it seems kind of surreal to know someone that was a part of something so popular."

He added, "I just thought it was something funny that my friends and family might enjoy.”

He told the Record News that another student used the character Daredevil, a blind Marvel superhero, in a creative way, writing the resume in Times New Roman, but attaching another sheet of paper using Braille dots.