Is the “Roseanne” wave over?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ABC sitcom “Roseanne” suffered a major hit a week ago. The show garnered 10.3 million viewers with a 2.5 overall rating, which was a 23 and 26 percent drop in numbers, respectively, for the show. The show earned a 2.6 rating this week, reaching 10.19 million viewers.

Last Tuesday, May 1, was the “first big drop for 'Roseanne' since it returned to the air with the biggest scripted telecast of the season,” THR reported.

That said, “Roseanne” still garners high numbers. For its first five episodes, the show has an average 6.1 rating for adults 18 to 49, which is 30 percent higher than the NBC hit “This is Us.”

“The revival of the ABC series was bound to come down to earth at some point, and it has plenty of room to fall before anyone need be concerned,” according to AOL.

“Roseanne” debuted to bonkers ratings back in March, earning 18.2 million viewers for the first episode and 18.6 million for the second episode, ABC News reported.

The reboot marked “the highest-rated regularly scheduled scripted show of the last few seasons … as well as the highest-rated sitcom broadcast in over three years,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Such high ratings led ABC to renew the show for a second season.

“Roseanne” made headlines before it debuted because the show’s star, Roseanne Barr, has been an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump. She said her character would also support the 45th president.

Barr said Trump called her to celebrate the show’s successful opening night.

“It was about the most exciting thing ever, and it was just very sweet of him to congratulate us,” Barr said on "Good Morning America."

"We may not have it all together, but together we have it all." @RoseanneOnABC sets record ratings as the Conners come roaring back to primetime, and we speak LIVE to @therealroseanne about her phone call with the President and the return of the show: pic.twitter.com/CEBMfnnBAx — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 29, 2018

Though the show’s opening episodes touched on politics, co-star Sara Gilbert told fans the show would no longer talk about Trump, according to Yahoo! News.

“It’s not about anyone’s position or a policy, it’s really about what happens to a family when there’s a political divide, which is something that I think the entire country can relate to and something we need to talk about,” Gilbert said, according to Yahoo! “With our show, it’s never about ‘doing an issue’ or ‘doing politics.’ It’s, 'How do these things affect a family unit?'”