COALVILLE — Pack the cooler and hitch the boat.

Utah's newest state park opens Saturday.

During its transition to a public recreation site since February, Echo State Park has been open to those who arrive on foot. But Saturday is the first time vehicles will be allowed. Visitors also will be able to launch boats out of the main marina and camp.

Previously a privately run reservoir, the 1,400-acre lake is a popular destination for anglers, campers and others. Mountain bikers, hikers and horseback riders also can make use of the 28-mile Union Pacific Rail Trail from the reservoir to Park City.

The Utah State Parks Board designated the area a state park in February, after federal reclamation officers bought out a longtime concessionaire's contract and sought the state's help to manage it.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources' initial budget to kickstart construction on cabins, docks and other amenities was $2 million, but park managers have not released the total price tag of the redevelopment happening in stages.

Gates open at 7 a.m. Admittance is $12 per vehicle, $6 for senior day use and $4 for walk-in and bike access. The park also accepts and sells the Utah State Parks annual day-use pass.

On Saturday, new restrooms won't be open yet, but portables are available to visitors.

Camping reservations and watercraft rentals are managed by an outside company, Valley Recreation and Rental: www.echomarina.com or (435)336-9894.