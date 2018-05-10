A pair of kea parrots are seen in the new exhibit “Expedition Kea” at Tracy Aviary in Salt Lake City on Thursday. The exhibit, which officially opens during the Urban Bird Festival on Saturday, includes three separate enclosures for Australian birds. The biggest attraction, of course, are the keas, which according to the aviary, average 19 inches in height and weigh about 2 pounds. It said the keas' inquisitive, nomadic, social nature helps them find and utilize new food sources in harsh alpine environment. Keas are the largest flighted terrestrial bird in New Zealand, and the Maori people gave the bird it's name due to its high-pitched call. “Expedition Kea” is serving as a matchmaker of sorts in the hopes the birds will find a mate to breed with and help preserve the species. Tracy Aviary is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is $11.95 for adults and $7.95 for children, with some discounts available. For more information, log on to tracyaviary.org.

