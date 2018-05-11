This letter is to Sen. Orrin Hatch. With respect, it isn't your concern if Sen. John McCain wishes that President Trump not attend his funeral, a dignified ceremony intended to honor and mourn the deceased. It's not "ridiculous" that McCain may wish to avoid risk of Trump's behaving badly at his final farewell.

Have you overreached in your righteous indignation? You didn't have to. Trump isn't a good man. Decent Utahns (most of your constituents) don't think he is. Trump doesn't share or respect the values you claim to uphold. Unthinkable, but Trump may not actually respect you. Does Trump respect anything, or anyone?

Consider the sad occasion of your funeral. President Trump attends. His tribute to you is to seize the limelight, brag about privatizing Utah public lands and canyons, insult native people, insult the Mormons and the Mormon Church. It causes numbing embarrassment to your family, friends, and our state, unspeakable disgrace in a dignified ceremony intended to honor and mourn you, a stain, remembered here for a lifetime.

Have you overreached, disparaging Sen. McCain and singing Trump's praise the loudest? You didn’t have to.

Heather Dorrell

Salt Lake City