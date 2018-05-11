Technology is changing, and though frightening to some, embracing progress with cautious optimism is a better course than fighting the flow of advances. Laws, however, must change with technology, and it’s comforting to know Utah lawmakers are staying ahead of the curve.

Though no one has yet encountered a robot on a sidewalk carrying a package for a delivery to a home or business, the state of Utah now has a law that would allow automated delivery devices to roam neighborhoods, under certain rules. There have been no documented cases of Utah State Prison inmates receiving deliveries of contraband by an airborne drone sent into a prison yard, but that is now explicitly illegal under another new law.

Among the hundreds of bills passed in the last legislative session that took effect this week, there are some that anticipate the impact of new technology, which shows that lawmakers are wisely dedicated to getting ahead of the curve of disruption brought by advances in the exploding tech sector. Robot and drone laws are only the vanguard in a wave of statutory revision that will be necessary in a world in which new devices and wireless technology will allow machines to do more things in more places.

The country is on the cusp of what’s being called the “5G revolution” as telecommunications companies work to create new wireless networks much more powerful than the 4G networks most cellphones now rely on. The 5G world will allow more efficient communication between devices, creating among other things, a pathway for managing autonomous vehicles on side streets and freeways.

No longer the stuff of science fiction, a cascade of new products is reshaping industries from communication to transportation, and there will be impacts on public safety and in various areas of commerce. This month, the ride-share company Uber showed off the prototype of a small “air taxi” that it plans to deploy in urban areas in five years. The small, electric-powered aircraft can ascend and land like a helicopter and will eventually fly autonomously, according to the company. The impact on aviation rules and safety in designated landing zones will be sizable, opening up an area of new law.

The Utah law that allows robots to deliver packages was influenced by a demonstration from a company that is designing a device with a range of three miles and operating speeds up to four miles per hour. Under old law, the robot would be considered an automobile, requiring a lengthy addition to traffic codes to allow for its use on sidewalks and in crosswalks.

While no cases have reportedly occurred in Utah, other states have had problems with prisoners receiving packages containing banned items delivered by a remote-controlled drone. The new Utah law sets the stage to prosecute someone for specifically participating in such a gambit.

Overall, laws are incrementally changed each time a new form of technology transforms an old way of doing something, and technological innovation will be instrumental in tackling societal issues ranging from intergenerational poverty to a cleaner environment. So long as legislators have the foresight to anticipate appropriate laws and regulations, Utah and the country will benefit from the realities of science fiction.