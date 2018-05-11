I urge all Utahns to contact their legislators to support convention of states. Here's how it works: Once 34 states are on board, they can call a convention of states. When 37 states are on board, they can make changes to the Constitution such as term limits or fiscal restraint. This was put in Article 5 of the Constitution as an escape hatch by our Founding Fathers to prevent the federal government from getting too big. It might be our last chance to take back our country.

Brian Cole

Salt Lake City