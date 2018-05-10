The Deseret News reported that "the power to resurrect the once-failed $58 million sales tax hike for transportation projects lies in the hands of city leaders" (May 4). On May 1, it reported that the "UTA estimat(es) it would cost $50 million" to change the UTA name. Do the math.

People do not ride UTA because it doesn't take them where they want to go in a timely manner, not because of the name. UTA should change its customer service instead of its name.

People do not want tax increases because they do not appreciate the way government spends our taxes now. Citizens voted against this increase already.

Don't vote to raise our taxes while UTA takes us for a ride.

Michael Jackson

West Valley City