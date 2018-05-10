Utah, it may be time to join the blue wave. I know my opinion is unpopular, but before you label me as another shrieking liberal and move on, consider this: I too was a proud Republican. Then the party I had grown to love died.

The party that protected fiscal responsibility and good morals has morphed into a party of ridiculous deficits and cover-ups. The National Republican Party has presided over the least balanced budget in the last decade and has supported Roy Moore and Donald Trump just to hold onto power on the national stage. To that I say, enough is enough.

It seems to me that the parties have changed. I think Utah's votes ought to reflect those changes. When November rolls around, don't vote based on what used to be, but what is true now, and you'll find politics much easier to stomach.

Wade Flanagan

West Jordan