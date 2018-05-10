SALT LAKE CITY — After everything your mother has done for you, doesn’t she at least deserve a tasty brunch? The following weekend activities — which, yes, include some Mother’s Day brunches — will keep your mom (or really, anyone else) plenty entertained. Get ready for exotic birds, Bugs Bunny and Downward-Facing Dog.

Rooftop Yoga

The Salt Lake City Public Library opens its rooftop to the public for special free yoga classes every second Friday morning of the month through September, in partnership with Salt Lake Power Yoga. We can’t think of a better place to bust out that Cat-Cow pose — just imagine those skyline and mountain views. The first yoga session of the summer is May 11, 7 a.m., 210 E. 400 South, free but registration required (801-524-8200, slcpl.org).

Warner Bros. Family Entertainment A roast of "Space Jam," featuring live comedians, comes to Brewvies Cinema Pub in Salt Lake City on May 11.

‘Space Jam’ roast

For more than 20 years, “Space Jam” has been the gift that keeps on giving. Celebrate the silly sports classic at Brewvies Cinema Pub, where comedians Trevor Kelley, Andrea Kelley, Andrew Sproge and Jessica Sproge will sit front row with microphones to poke fun at “Space Jam” while it plays. Michael Jordan is about to get dunked on, May 11, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., 677 S. 200 West, $10, ages 21+ (801-355-5500, frontrowfilmroast.com).

Red Butte Garden Annual Plant Sale

How’s the plant life in your home? Does it need sprucing up? Head to Red Butte Garden for its annual plant sale. They’ll have herbs, specialty annuals, vines, shrubs, trees and much more, May 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Wakara Way, free (801-585-0556, redbuttegarden.org).

Urban Bird Festival

This weekend isn’t just for honoring moms, you know. It’s also for birds, birds and more birds as Tracy Aviary hosts the Urban Bird Festival, which includes guided tours, crafts and outdoor bird shows. The aviary will also be opening its new kea exhibit on Saturday, which features kea and other Australian, New Zealand and African species. The festival runs May 12-13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 589 E. 1300 South, $11.95 for adults, $7.95 for children, $9.95 for students, military and seniors (801-596-8500, tracyaviary.org).

Mother’s Day brunches

Find yourself a mom — preferably your own, but any mom will do — and hit up a fancy Mother’s Day brunch. There are a number of these happening in the area, including the following: Harvest Restaurant, Thanksgiving Point, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., May 12, $35 for adults, $16 for children ages 6-11, $1 for children ages 1-5 (801- 768-4990, thanksgivingpoint.org); Café Niche, 779 E. 300 South, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., May 13, $35 for adults, $15 for children ages 12 and younger (801-433-3380, caffeniche.com); Oasis Café, 151 S. 500 East, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., May 13, $35 per person, $18 for children ages 13 and younger (801-322-0404, oasiscafeslc.com). Reservations either required or encouraged.