ESPN, the Mormon Channel and BYU Noteworthy may be very different, but they have at least one thing in common: their love and gratitude for mothers. With Mother’s Day around the corner, several YouTube channels have shared heartwarming videos to celebrate the mothers in your life, including adoptive mothers and aunts.

Mothers sacrifice their bodies, sleep, time and countless other things for their children. A new video by Story of This Life highlights those sacrifices and the rewards of motherhood that make the sacrifices worth it.

“The sacrifice is great but the reward is greater,” the video caption says. The Story of This Life is a channel run by mom Esther Anderson, who posts regular videos about her family’s day-to-day life.

ESPN posted a video of Chloe Kim, American snowboarder and Olympic gold medalist, reading a letter she wrote to her mother, Boran Kim. While Chloe Kim read the letter, Boran Kim saw and heard it all from a room upstairs.

“You are my partner in crime,” Chloe Kim said to her mother. “I can tell you anything and I’m so lucky to have a mother like you.”

Garth Smith, an LDS pianist living in California, wrote a lullaby for his adopted daughter, Megan. Mattie June Smith sang the lullaby in a music video called “Megan’s Lullaby,” which tells the story of a young couple who adopts a baby boy.

“As an about-to-be adoptive parent I was unsure of my ability to love a baby that was not my biological child,” Garth wrote in the video bio. “The moment our newly adopted baby Megan was placed into my arms, my thinking was changed forever. A few months later I wrote ‘Megan’s Lullaby’ to express the love and joy I felt.”

BYU Noteworthy released a new music video of the song “You’ll Be In My Heart” by Phil Collins. Disney fans will remember it as the song Tarzan’s adoptive mother, the gorilla Kala, sang to him in the movie “Tarzan.”

The music video features a baby named Willow Pestridge, along with her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, according to the video bio.

The Mormon Channel posted a video titled “Just a Mom” in honor of Mother’s Day, questioning the common phrase, “I am just a mom.”

“If you ever feel like you’re not enough, remember that to some you are everything,” the video bio says. “Women are creators of heaven on earth, partners with God in His work.”