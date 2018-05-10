It’s never a good day when you get called to the principal’s office — unless you’re one of the 36 lucky teachers at Lakeview Elementary School, who were surprised to find that their principal's office was replaced with a makeshift day spa just for them.

The surprise was courtesy of “Random Acts,” which teamed up with United Way’s Day of Caring. The video was posted to YouTube on Tuesday to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Day.

“Random Acts” host Will Rubio called each teacher down to the office for an “urgent” meeting with the principal, providing them with aides to help with their classes while they were gone.

When the teachers arrived in groups of six, they were welcomed to the “Teacher Day Spa” and offered minifacials, massages, facial waxing and lip treatments.

“I’ve just been worked to the bone, and this felt so awesome to know somebody noticed,” said one teacher, in tears as she left the spa.

