SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of collecting his dead brother's retirement checks — even insisting to officials at one point that his brother was still alive more than a year after his death — is facing a theft charge.

Timothy Joseph Truslow, 61, of Sandy, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with theft by deception, a second-degree felony.

Michael Truslow died in April 2014. But according to charging documents, Timothy Truslow "unlawfully received retirement benefits paid to his deceased brother" from May 2014 through June 2015, totaling more than $33,500.

Officials at Utah Retirement System were not aware of Mike Truslow's death until June 30, 2015, the charges state.

But when the agency stopped mailing his dead brother's retirement checks, Tim Truslow contacted Utah Retirement System officials "and told them Mike was still alive and they should resume payments," according to court documents.

Truslow also changed the designated beneficiary on his brother's account to himself in September 2015 without notifying Utah Retirement System that Mike Truslow was deceased, the charges state.