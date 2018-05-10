People who received a phone call from the Dish Network in 2010 or 2011 may be in line for $1,200. Yes, you read that right.

According to USA Today, you may be entitled to $1,200 if your phone number is on the National Do Not Call Registry and you received a call from the television provider.

You can check here to see if you’re eligible for the money.

If so, visit this website to file your claim.

There's reportedly an ongoing telemarketing lawsuit against the satellite provider. A recent federal judge ruled the company violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act after Thomas Krakauer sued the network for making telemarketing calls to his number even though his number was on the do-not-call list, USA Today reported.

The lawsuit affected more than 18,000 telephone numbers that were called between May 11, 2010, and Aug. 1, 2011.

According to CBS News, the judge originally awarded $400 to each of the people who were called despite being on the register. He tripled the charges once he found out Dish "willfully and knowingly" violated the law.

John W. Barrett, an attorney with Bailey Glasser, told CBS News he's tried to contact people about their eligibility for the $1,200. Many disregard him.

"Talking to them firsthand, I learned that they thought that we were, A, telemarketers, or B, trying to scam them," Barrett said.

He said many people will hang up on him. He hopes more people will answer his call and claim their money.

"We have an obligation to be standing up on the mountaintops shouting about the result that we got in this lawsuit to try to reach the people that need to be reached," he said.

Dish Network reported a 5.9 percent decline in first-quarter revenue this year, losing 94,000 subscribers, according to recent reports. But this is lower than the first quarter of 2017, when the company lost 143,000 subscribers.

The company did add 91,000 users for Sling TV, the subscription TV service it started in 2015.