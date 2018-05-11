SOUTH JORDAN — More than 450,000 visitors put on the traditional white shoe covers before touring the renovated Jordan River Utah Temple during its six-week open house from March to April, according to LDS Church public affairs.

Attention now turns to a youth cultural celebration on Saturday, May 19, followed by the Jordan River Temple's rededication on Sunday, May 20. More information about the dedication sessions is available on lds.org.

The Jordan River Temple was originally dedicated in 1981. It was closed for extensive renovations in 2016.

