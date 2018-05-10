Nine-year-old Anaya Ellick was born without hands — but that didn’t stop her from winning a national award for her cursive writing, WVEC reported.

At the end of April, Anaya was awarded the Nicholas Maxim Award, which is given to two special-needs students annually as part of the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.

This isn't the first time Anaya has won the Nicholas Maxim Award. She was recognized for her print writing in 2016, but she was determined to compete in the cursive category this year.

“I felt happy, excited and proud of myself,” Anaya said.

Anaya’s teacher, Sarah Cannady, told WVEC that Anaya is a role model to her classmates.

"Her classmates see her and see her doing the same tasks they are and they are often amazed that she can do just as well as they do, sometimes even better,” Cannady said.

Read or watch the full story here.