KANARRAVILLE, Iron County — Anyone wishing to hike Kanarra Falls, a southern Utah slot canyon that is a favorite destination for adventure seekers, must now purchase a hiking permit.

The $8 per person fee is an effort by town and county leaders to regulate the number of people on the trail and preserve the quality of the hiking experience.

Permits can be purchased online at kanarrafalls.com. There is a nominal transaction fee, and the permit includes parking at both the Town and Sweet Spot parking lots. Permits can also be purchased at the Kanarra Falls trailhead, however the transaction must be made with a credit card or debit card.

There will be one group permit (limit of 30 people) available per day for nonprofits. The permit is $25, and groups must make reservations through kanarrafalls.com as well as provie proof of nonprofit status. The group permit is not available to commercial tours and outfitters.