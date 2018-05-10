Mitt Romney made national headlines this week for attending the Met Gala, a major fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

Social media users expressed surprise that Romney attended the event, which included megastars Rihanna, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Tom Brady and plenty other celebrities, according to Time magazine.

Quite possibly tonight’s strangest sighting: Mitt Romney is at the #MetGala ... pic.twitter.com/Nk7CIbUWR0 — Laurie Brookins (@StyleWriterNYC) May 7, 2018

Serious question: Why is Mitt Romney at the #MetGala? 🤔https://t.co/LJTwwu869m — InStyle (@InStyle) May 7, 2018

But Romney isn't the first politician to attend the event. For example, Hillary Clinton attended the event in 2001, while her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, attended in 2012 and 2013.

Romney's tuxedo also made headlines. According to The New York Times, Romney wore a size 40 long black Brioni tuxedo. He said he bought it on Amazon. Similar styles of that outfit run for about $1,999.

Romney almost told The Times the price point of his tux, but his wife, Ann Romney, interrupted and said, "Don't you dare!"

Romney reportedly chatted with former major league superstar Alex Rodriguez at the event. In fact, the former New York Yankees third baseman said Romney was the most interesting person he met at the Met Gala, according to Page Six.

“Believe it or not, I actually enjoyed meeting Mitt Romney and his wife,” A-Rod told a reporter at the event, according to Page Six.

He did not elaborate on why.

Romney will face state Rep. Mike Kennedy in the Utah Republican primary election on June 26, according to the Deseret News.