SALT LAKE CITY — Art Access has been awarded a $23,000 Art Works grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for its art therapy program for survivors of sexual abuse.

The gallery's program offers art therapy experiences to further healing and aims to start community dialogue around issues of sexual violence, especially as it intersects with issues of disability.

The art therapy workshops are open to survivors of all genders and abilities, and are are led by Art Access staff and Jill Johnson, a certified art therapist.

The gallery, 230 S. 500 West, No. 125, will feature an exhibition titled “Resilience: Art by Survivors” June 15 through July 13 that includes artwork by artists who are primary and secondary survivors of sexual abuse.