SALT LAKE CITY — Police were looking Thursday for two men believed to have first been involved in a drive-by shooting before crashing head-on with another vehicle while trying to escape.

At 12:01 a.m., police responded to a drive-by shooting at 844 W. 700 South. A house and unoccupied parked car were hit by "several" shots, but no one was injured, said Salt Lake police officer Keith Horrocks.

Just as officers were arriving in the area, one officer spotted a car that matched the one the gunmen were driving, Horrocks said. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it sped away. Due to safety concerns, the officer did not chase after it, he said.

About 10 minutes later, officers from the Metro Gang Unit spotted the vehicle and began chasing it. But when the vehicle left Bangerter Highway and headed east in the westbound lanes of state Route 201 with its headlights off, police terminated their pursuit, said Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce.

A short time later, the fleeing silver Infinity Q30 hit a Hyundai Elantra head-on, Royce said. A woman in her 50s who was driving the Elantra was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, he said.

Two men in the Infinity got out of their car and ran. As of Thursday, police were still looking for the two.

Two female passengers in the Infinity were taken to local hospitals with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. It was not known Thursday if they were booked into jail afterward.

State Route 201 was closed for a little over four hours as the crash was investigated.