Lin-Manuel Miranda just revealed why you love Disney’s cartoon theme songs so much.

In an interview with Disney, Miranda spoke about his love for Disney's old afternoon cartoons from the '80s and '90s, as well as the theme song from the show “DuckTales." He said Disney programs hooked him all afternoon because of their key changes.

“They all have two key changes each. Go home and check my work if you don’t believe me,” he said.

Watch the interview below, in which Miranda breaks down the lyrics for the classic theme songs for “DuckTales,” “Chip 'n Dale” and “Darkwing Duck.”

Miranda, who will voice Gizmoduck in the “DuckTales” revival show, broke down how the "DuckTales" theme song hooks people. He said the song's main phrase — “DuckTales! Woo-hoo!” — is fun to say on its own. But each time it’s pronounced, it becomes more dramatic each time, which hooks people.

“What’s great about Miranda’s analysis of the song is that he accurately points out that progressive key changes are kind of Disney’s go-to when it comes to theme songs for TV,” Gizmodo wrote about the interview. “It isn’t a coincidence that the melodies have burrowed and taken root deep in your mind — it’s precisely how the House of Mouse designed them to be.”

According to SyFire Wire, Miranda’s analysis can be applied to current animated shows, such as “Sophia the First.”

“Disney uses it as the pixie dust that makes today’s kids keep singing the theme to 'Sophia the First' and other animated fantasies,” the website wrote. “... Admit it, that just blew your mind a little.”

Miranda will star in the revival of “DuckTales,” which launches Friday during Disney Channel’s “Duck Week.”

"I'm really excited that a new generation of kids will be growing up with DuckTales," Miranda said, according to BuzzFeed News. "As a huge fan of the original series, I love that I can share this new version with my sons."