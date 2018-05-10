BOUNTIFUL — Two men who attempted to rob a Bountiful pawn shop at gunpoint — including one man who was shot to death by an employee — may have committed similar crimes across the nation, police said Thursday.

On May 4, two men entered Bountiful Pawn, 135 S. 500 West, as it was opening for the day. One was armed with a gun and the other with a hammer, according to police.

The store clerk, the lone employee in the store, was ordered at gunpoint to lay on the ground, said Bountiful Police Lt. Dave Edwards. One man watched the clerk as the other went to the merchandise area.

But when the man with the gun was temporarily distracted, the clerk made a break for the storage area where he drew his concealed weapon, according to Edwards. When the suspect with the gun chased after the clerk and pointed his weapon at him, the clerk fired, striking the would-be robber, he said.

The two fought on the ground before the man who was shot succumbed to his injuries. The clerk also suffered minor injuries, including a cut to his head and a black eye.

On Thursday, Bountiful police identified the two men. Kleydys Arbolaez-Hernandez, 40, of Denver, was shot and killed. Alexyanis Cutino Jimenez, 30, was last seen fleeing the pawn shop in a white 2005 Saturn Vue with Colorado license plate BMT 182.

Investigators believe both men left the Denver area on May 1 to travel to Salt Lake City and stayed in a Salt Lake hotel the night before the shooting. Jimenez also has a warrant out of Oklahoma for armed robbery that was issued on Wednesday, Edwards said.

Detectives say Jimenez has ties to Florida and Texas and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police are warning the public not to approach him if he is spotted, and call 911 instead.