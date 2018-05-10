A truck full of liquid chocolate spilled across a major highway in Poland Wednesday, causing a hectic cleanup nightmare for highway officials, the Associated Press reported.

A tractor-trailer moving chocolate across Poland flipped over, causing the chocolate to spill out on the highway. The liquid milk chocolate hardened and blocked traffic, “creating a nightmare for clean-up crews,” according to USA Today.

The chocolate filled six lanes across the A2 highway, which stretches between Poznan and Warsaw in Poland (about 185 miles).

As USA Today reported, the driver sustained a broken arm in the crash. No one else was hurt. Officials remain unsure what caused the crash.

Videos and photos of the incident made their way to social media.

Inspektorzy WITD #Poznań pomagają ustalić przyczyny wypadku ciężarówki przewożącej płynną czekoladę, która przewróciła się dziś na autostradzie #A2 pomiędzy węzłami Września i Słupca. Autostrada #A2 zablokowana w obydwu kierunkach. Objazd DK92 @PolskaPolicja @GDDKiA pic.twitter.com/mdqldJMi97 — ITD (@ITD_gov) May 9, 2018

Senior Brig. Bogdan Kowalski, of Slupca’s fire brigade, told the AP hardened chocolate is difficult to clean up.

“The cooling chocolate is worse than snow,” Kowalski said.

Marlena Kukawka, Slupca’s police spokeswoman, told the New York Times it would take a handful of hours to clean up.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen so many smiles on the faces of emergency rescue folks and police officers at the scene of an accident,” Kukawka said.