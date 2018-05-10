SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Rivers Council is bringing back its RainHarvest program in honor of Utah Water Week.
Millcreek and Salt Lake County residents can purchase rain barrels for a greatly subsidized price of $50 while supplies last. Barrels are also available for $75 for residents outside Millcreek and Salt Lake County. The barrels, which retail for $129, can be ordered at utahrivers.org/rainharvest.Comment on this story
“This program is an important step toward conserving and protecting clean water in our community because it offers an inexpensive and proven option to help people make a difference in their own backyards,” Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said in a statement.
After the barrels are purchased online, residents can pick them up at a designated date and location where volunteers will be on hand to teach participants about the importance of rainwater harvesting and other water conservation strategies.
For more information call 801-486-4776 or 801-599-9223.