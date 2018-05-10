SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Rivers Council is bringing back its RainHarvest program in honor of Utah Water Week.

Millcreek and Salt Lake County residents can purchase rain barrels for a greatly subsidized price of $50 while supplies last. Barrels are also available for $75 for residents outside Millcreek and Salt Lake County. The barrels, which retail for $129, can be ordered at utahrivers.org/rainharvest.

“This program is an important step toward conserving and protecting clean water in our community because it offers an inexpensive and proven option to help people make a difference in their own backyards,” Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said in a statement.

After the barrels are purchased online, residents can pick them up at a designated date and location where volunteers will be on hand to teach participants about the importance of rainwater harvesting and other water conservation strategies.

For more information call 801-486-4776 or 801-599-9223.