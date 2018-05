SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Judicial Council is seeking public comment on 3rd District Court Commissioner Michelle Tack, who is up for a four-year term.

Comments should be submitted to Peyton Smith at peytons@utcourts.gov, or by mail at P.O. Box 1860, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-1860.

Individuals who wish to comment on the court commissioner are encouraged, but not required, to provide their names and contact information. The comment period closes on Thursday, May 31.