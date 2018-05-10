KEARNS — Two men have been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in Kearns, according to police.

Robert Roque Phillips, 28, and Dustin Kent Blackner, 28, were arrested for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

The two allegedly shot a man who owed them money, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

On Saturday, Unified police were called to 5363 W. 5150 South on a report that a 29-year-old male had been shot twice. The man was shot in the neck and lower abdomen, Lohrke said. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he remained Thursday and was said to be "improving," according to Lohrke.

Blackner was located by detectives and the Metro Gang Unit on Tuesday walking out of a house at 3084 S. 200 East in South Salt Lake and was taken into custody without incident, he said.

Phillips was arrested Wednesday after police learned that he was inside a residence at 5423 Mountain Men Drive in Kearns. The home was surrounded and Phillips came outside to surrender peacefully, Lohrke said.

Investigators were still determining Thursday if one or both of the suspects shot the victim.