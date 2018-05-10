Here’s a look at the news for May 10.

Lands bill would create Jurassic National Monument in Emery County — Utah Rep. John Curtis unveiled a new public lands bill that would create the Jurassic National Monument. Here’s what that means.

LDS, Boy Scout breakup won’t be easy

The LDS Church announced Tuesday it will sever its relationship with the Boy Scouts of America at the end of 2019. But it will be anything but easy, according to the Deseret News.

For example, the LDS Church has raised “questions about what will happen to Scout camp properties and how the church will replace critical leadership training and leadership background checks provided by Scouting.”

Camping also remains a question as the LDS Church looks to add a new international achievement program.

Romney talks upcoming Trump, Kim Jong Un meeting

U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney said President Donald Trump’s upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is a “bold gamble,” according to the Deseret News.

"It may not work out, but talking and exchanging viewpoints is something that is worth doing, I believe," Romney said.

Romney, who spoke at the BYU Management Society luncheon Wednesday, said he still doesn’t trust North Korea’s leader.

"I don't think anyone with any judgment would think of trusting Kim Jong Un," he said.

Trump welcomes 3 Americans freed from North Korea

President Donald Trump welcomed home three American detainees who were held in North Korea, according to BBC News.

Trump called it a “special night for these really great people.”

On behalf of the American people, WELCOME HOME! pic.twitter.com/hISaCI95CB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

The White House said North Korea released the prisoners as a sign of goodwill ahead of the upcoming meeting between Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.

"It's a great honor,” Trump said. “But the true honor is going to be if we have a victory in getting rid of nuclear weapons."

Jazz hold exit interviews. Here’s what Ricky Rubio said

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio spoke for the first time about his experience missing the team's second-round playoff series of the NBA playoffs, according to the Deseret News.

Rubio spoke during the annual “locker cleanout” event hosted by the Jazz, when media members can talk to players and coaching staff.

Rubio said he dealt with the injury for awhile, and he wasn’t excited to sit out the final series of the season.

But he’s ready for next season.

“I’m going to take that feeling, the burning feeling inside of me to go into this summer to use it as fuel and get ready for next season because this is just getting started.”

