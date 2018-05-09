MAGNA — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was escaped injury Wednesday when two tires from a semitrailer came loose and smashed the back of his patrol SUV.

The trooper, whose name has not been released, had responded to a call of exposed rebar on I-80 near the Tooele County line. He was parked and waiting for Utah Department of Transportation crews to patch up the damage when a semitrailer passing by in the left lane lost part of its rear axle, said UHP Sgt. Anthony Carruba.

"Two of the tires busted off and slammed into the back of the trooper's car," Carruba said. "He might wake up a little bit sore tomorrow but so far he's doing OK."

The trooper declined transport to a hospital Wednesday, Carruba said. Investigators don't believe the truck's driver is to blame.

The driver told UHP he had taken the truck to a shop earlier in the week and picked it up Wednesday morning, believing it was safe to drive, Carruba said.

No one else was injured.