SALT LAKE CITY — A spinoff sales deal involving seven local TV stations announced Wednesday, which includes Utah's KSTU-Fox 13, may ease regulator concerns over a pending mega media merger, but a current federal appeals case has the potential to wreck both transactions.

21st Century Fox released a statement outlining an agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tribune Media Co. to buy seven local television stations for approximately $910 million. The deal includes six Fox affiliates, counting KSTU, and one CW station in Miami. While KSTU managers said they were unable to offer comment to the Deseret News on the deal, Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations, said in a statement the acquisitions would extend Fox coverage to nearly half of all U.S. households.

"This transaction illustrates Fox's commitment to local broadcasting and we are pleased to add these stations to our existing portfolio," Abernethy said. "With this acquisition, we will now compete in 19 of the top 20 markets and have a significantly larger presence in the West, which will enhance our already strong platform."

According to the Associated Press, Sinclair will retain ownership of its other Utah TV station, KUTV Ch. 2, based in Salt Lake City.

Industry watchers say the deal will help lighten the burden of convincing regulators that a pending $4.6 billion purchase of Tribune Media by Sinclair will not lead to a competition-killing media mega-company. According to an analysis published by MediaPost, if the Fox station deal goes through, Fox would extend its reach to about 46 percent of U.S. TV households. By shedding the seven stations, and potentially a couple more in an operating deal, the Sinclair-Tribune deal would result in a station network that would reach 58 percent of U.S. TV households. Currently, the Federal Communication Commission caps ownership at 39 percent by any single media entity, but thanks to changes enacted last year that included a discounting of UHF stations, staying under the limit would be easier to accomplish.

Those FCC rule changes are currently being challenged in a case that's before the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. The lead plaintiff in the case, public interest group Free Press, said in a statement neither the Fox deal, nor the Sinclair-Tribune deal, would be possible without the rule modifications passed by the FCC last year.

"Sinclair’s plan to sell seven stations to Fox as part of its Tribune takeover shows everything that’s wrong with the media-ownership landscape," said Free Press President and CEO Craig Aaron. "At a time when our communities are clamoring for local coverage and independent voices, TV stations are being swallowed up by a few huge conglomerates that care more about pushing their reactionary agendas and vacuuming up election ad dollars than serving local needs."

"This much media concentration is dangerous for our democracy."

A Wall Street Journal story on the FCC rule changes last November noted some Democrats suspected an underlying partisanship motivation, as Sinclair has a reputation as a conservative-leaning company. The five-member FCC commission breaks on a 3-2 majority for Republicans, including Ajit Pai, who was appointed to lead the panel by President Donald Trump shortly after he took office.

Sinclair, which currently owns 193 television stations, made news in March when a video assembled by website Deadspin highlighted a scripted statement that was read by numerous anchors on Sinclair-owned stations with language that some critics characterized as "pro-Trump propaganda" and included these lines, “The sharing of biased and false news has become all too common on social media. More alarming, some media outlets publish these same fake stories without checking facts first."

For now, the appeals case is on hold pending a decision by the three judge panel about the plaintiffs' standing. And the FCC has begun the process to assess, and potentially modify, its current single-entity ownership cap of 39 percent of U.S. TV households.