SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney called President Donald Trump's anticipated meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a "bold gamble" Wednesday.

"It may not work out, but talking and exchanging viewpoints is something that is worth doing, I believe," Romney told reporters after attending a BYU Management Society luncheon.

Romney said North Korea's release Wednesday of three Americans held in prison there is a "positive signal," and having Trump and Kim speak has the "potential for a positive outcome." But he's a long way from trusting the North Korean leader.

"I don't think anyone with any judgment would think of trusting Kim Jong Un," he said, adding an agreement resulting from the summit would need "trust plus verification."

Romney's opponent in the June 26 Republican primary election, state Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, called the release of the three Americans "outstanding," saying it reflects the continued efforts of Trump and new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"That in addition to the fact we enhance the likelihood for world peace. The despotic regime of North Korea seems to be wanting to enter into on some level the civilized world, and I embrace that opportunity," he said en route to a campaign appearance in Morgan.

Kennedy, who bested Romney at the state GOP convention last month, also said the U.S. would have to "trust but verify" any agreements with North Korea.

"I think there's willingness to trust as long as (Kim) knows there's a lot more to lose than there is to gain if he's not willing to work with us on this," Kennedy said.

Democrat Jenny Wilson, who is awaiting the Kennedy-Romney winner, said Trump meeting with Kim isn't a gamble worth taking. Based on North Korea's history, the U.S. can't be in a position to trust, she said.

Trump, she said, appears to be going at the summit "willy-nilly" on Twitter.

"I favor more diplomatic approaches when we have a tyrant and dictators who have proven they are not trustworthy," Wilson said. "I think diplomacy by tweet is an alarming manner to deal with North Korea."

Both Kennedy and Romney applauded Trump for withdrawing from the nuclear agreement former President Barack Obama signed with Iran in 2015.

"The Obama administration failed the American people with their fabricated deal that did not ensure national security for the American people," Kennedy said.

Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, wrote two op-eds at the time urging Obama not to sign the deal.

"I thought it was a very bad decision on the part of President Obama. I continue to feel that," he said.

Wilson said pulling out of the accord is step back that will lead to more instability.

"Negotiations with Iran is one of the trickiest negotiations out there because of the cultural differences and long-term hostility coming from that nation," she said, complimenting then Secretary of State John Kerry for doing the best he could.

"But to actually take a pen and wipe it away creates, I think, more unrest and puts us in a difficult position and seems to me to be highly political," Wilson said.