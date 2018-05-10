Religion is a very important, powerful aspect in a lot of people’s lives. Everywhere we look we see acts of God — some big, some small. For example, the world we live in today could not possibly just happen by chance. The way everything works together and the balance between all of the organisms on this planet was directly from the hands of God. Miracles are another act of God that often have no scientific explanation. There are so many things that happen in our day-to-day lives that can be classified as miracles. There is little scientific evidence to support any of these things, and yet they still happen. I encourage all people to consider believing in a higher power, regardless of what it is. There is far too much in this world that can’t be explained by science to ultimately rule out the existence of God.

Hayden Shaw

St. George