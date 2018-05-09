I am grateful to see the Deseret News and Mayor Jackie Biskupski supporting the revival of Wingpointe Golf Course. Now that the legal roadblock has been removed, every effort should be made to rebuild that golf course.

Not only was Wingpointe a great design enjoyed by all levels of players, but it added beauty and class to our airport. It was loved by golfers because one could enjoy a great golf track, feel the power of modern jets as they took off and landed and occasionally watch a red fox hunt for mice.

Where else in the city can you experience that? In a city and state that have become icons for the coexistence of nature and technology, Wingponte embodied that — a beautiful place where one could simultaneously experience the modern miracle and the timelessness of nature. Even non-golfers should see Wingpointe as an asset to Sale Lake City.

Vardell Taylor

West Jordan