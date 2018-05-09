SALT LAKE CITY — Next month, Utah fans of “The Greatest Showman” will get the chance to meet — and sing with — Loren Allred, the voice of Jenny Lind in the hit song “Never Enough” from the movie.

Hosted by Salt Lake Choral Artists and Brady Allred, the choir's artistic director and conductor, the “Greatest Showman” singalong will be held at Salt Lake's Libby Gardner Concert Hall on June 1. So how did this Utah-based organization get Loren Allred, a New York resident, to Salt Lake City for a singalong? It helps that the organization is led by her father.

“‘The Greatest Showman’ movie was so popular, and with my connection to Loren, I thought it would be a great idea to start our Summer Choral Institute with that event,” Brady Allred said.

According to the director, the Salt Lake Choral Artists has hosted the Summer Choral Institute every summer for the past 14 years. The institute focuses on helping people in the community spend more time singing, especially those who can’t commit to a weekly rehearsal.

“We just try to come up with creative ways to encourage people to get out and sing, because it’s so good for their mental health and their physical health, too,” Brady Allred said.

The event will include several guests, including Loren Allred, that will lead the audience in singing the songs from “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack. Loren Allred will also meet fans and sign autographs.

If you go …

What: The "Greatest Showman" Singalong

When: Friday, June 1, 7 p.m.

Where: Libby Gardner Concert Hall, 1375 Presidents Circle

How much: $20 for adults, $10 for students with valid student ID

Web: www.eventbrite.com