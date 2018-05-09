WEST JORDAN — Treats and tennis balls aren't usually necessary to study for a test. But for dedicated police K-9s, it's all in a day's work.

"You have to train and take that training very seriously, especially in the world we live in today. It's a key thing to be on top of your game," said Rennie Mora, a special agent canine handler with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

This week, representatives from that bureau visited the Unified Fire Logistics Warehouse in West Jordan for a three-day training and evaluation session with 21 police K-9s.

The canines belonged to 12 separate military, federal, state and local agencies, including Unified Fire Authority, the U.S. Air Force and the Utah Transit Authority Police Department. During the training, the working dogs practiced their detection skills, sniffing for explosive odors in cans arranged in circles.

They were then able to put those skills to the test. If they detected all 10 basic odors, they passed the voluntary test, which is a benchmark proficiency standard.

The training and testing allowed the different agencies involved to "make sure they have the best working dog that they can," according to Cody Monday, K-9 trainer course developer for the ATF.

It also offered those involved a chance to "get to bond and meet each other … and create a partnership that may not have been there before," he added.

For John Gulley, an investigator for Unified Fire Authority and K-9 Harley's handler, the three-day training helped him make sure he's training the 3-year-old red fox lab correctly.

He spends every hour of every day with Harley, and together they've helped ensure safety at many events, including presidential campaign rallies. They even met former president Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

Gulley and Harley also work with the fire authority's bomb squad to check unattended or suspicious packages, and with Adult Probation and Parole to find guns and ammunition.

"We utilize her on every call that we go on," Gulley said.

Because Harley is a single-purpose canine — meaning she isn't trained to apprehend suspects — she also gets to interact with the public.

Harley is "the most loving, friendly, happy … she's always smiling, like legitimately smiling dog," Gulley said. The handler also has a family dog, who gets along with Harley just fine.

Harley is the second K-9 Gulley has handled. "It's the best thing in the world having a sidekick with you everywhere, who just will do anything and everything to be with you," he explained.

During the training, the energetic lab got to rub shoulders with other world-class K-9s.

Among them was Randi — a K-9 with the ATF — who has been on the scene of many recent, high-profile incidents with Mora, her handler.

"I consider Randi family. She's my partner. We go to work together every day. We've been inseparable since we got paired up together in 2013. … I couldn't imagine going to work without Randi every day," Mora said.

"You know, I love her as a co-worker, I love her as a family member, and it's a beautiful thing to work with a K-9."

The 6-year-old black lab retriever helped sniff for explosives after the deadly March bombings in Austin, Texas. About that experience, her trainer said, "You know, it's something that we always train on. It's real life. We train, and we're ready to deploy at any time's notice."