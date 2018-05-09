When Kristen Black needed to go to a physics study session but had a day care conflict, her professor did more than just allow her to bring her baby — he held the baby for 20 minutes while teaching, The Washington Post reported.

Black, a 21-year-old biology student, took a semester off school at Arkansas State University for the birth of her daughter, Izzy, who is now 8 months old. She resumed her studies this spring.

The article says the professor, Bruce Johnson, went up to Black’s desk about halfway through the study session. When Izzy smiled at him, he asked Black permission to hold her and continued to teach with the baby on his hip.

“Anytime someone that cute smiles at you, it melts you,” Johnson told The Washington Post.

Black said she was able to take notes while Johnson held Izzy, and she appreciated the kind gesture. Black took a picture of Johnson at the board and sent it to both her mother and the university's chancellor, Kelly Damphousse.

“It means a lot to have teacher genuinely care about his students,” Black said. “He’s a great teacher.”

Read the full story on The Washington Post’s website.