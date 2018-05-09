A 15-year-old girl from England suffered horrific burns after participating in the "Deodorant Challenge.”

Jamie Prescott, 42, told multiple news outlets her daughter, Ellie, suffered second-degree burns for participating in the challenge, which calls for teens to spray deodorant on their bare skin for as long as possible, according to Fox News.

Ellie’s injury was so bad she still is suffering the effects three weeks later.

Ellie said the injury was “really painful.”

"It's a hole in my arm and there's all this yellow stuff coming out," she said, according to Fox News. "My friend did it a year ago and has a scar, but said it wasn't as painful as mine. When I show people my injury they lift up their sleeves and show that they've all had it done too."

A photo of the injury was shared 2,500 times since it was posted on May 4.

I seldom rarely do this, but on this occasion, I would like this post spread wide and far.....For any parents who have... Posted by Jamie Prescott on Friday, May 4, 2018

"For any parents who have children, please, please sit them down and show them these pictures," Elli’s mother wrote. "These are the damaging results of something known as the 'Deodorant Challenge' which is currently doing the rounds."

Ellie, who hails from South Gloucestershire in England, said the challenge is popular at all the schools in the area.

Her mother told Somerset Live the incident first happened in April when Ellie hung out with friends at a park.

“Apparently, when they asked her to put out her arm she did it but she had no idea of the consequences and hadn’t even heard of the 'Deodorant Challenge' before that point,” Prescott said.

Prescott said she wants the craze to end, according to the New York Post.

“Even if we can prevent just one more child from going through this, it will be worth it,” he said. “It’s just horrendous and needs stopping.”

The "Deodorant Challenge” comes after years of teen challenges that have made headlines. Earlier this year, the “Tide pod challenge” became popular among younger generations, The Washington Post reported. The challenge called for young people to literally eat Tide pods and spit out the soap before swallowing.