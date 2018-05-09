A new report from Variety revealed just how much money some of Hollywood’s A-listers made on their recent film deals.
The report, part of an ongoing series called “Media Moolah” that gives an inside look at Hollywood finances, shows that not all the popular actors and actresses can make a mint while filming movies.
“Those glory days are essentially gone, and the number of actors who can demand pay packages on that order is ever dwindling,” according to Variety. “Part of the problem is that costumed superheroes and Jedi knights became the big attraction at movie theaters. The size of a film’s opening weekend no longer hinges on the popularity of the actors who grace its poster. Special effects are the stars these days and the place where studios are spending the bulk of their money.”
Other actors have refocused their efforts to demand their bonuses up front, which gives them guaranteed money, rather than waiting until after the film debuts to make a pretty penny.
Variety published a list of star salaries based on the recent deals they signed for new and upcoming movies. Here’s a look at the top 10.
Daniel Craig
Salary: $25 million
Movie: “Bond 25” (2019)
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Salary: $22 million
Movie: “Red Notice” (2020)
Vin Diesel
Salary: $20 millionComment on this story
Movie: “The Fate of the Furious” (2017)
Anne Hathaway
Salary: $15 million
Movie: “Barbie” (2020)
Jennifer Lawrence
Salary: $15 million
Movie: “Red Sparrow” (2018)
Seth Rogen
Salary: $15 million
Movie: “Flarsky” (2019)
Tom Cruise
Salary: $11-$13 million
Movie: “The Mummy” (2017)
Harrison Ford
Salary: $10-$12 million
Movie: “Indiana Jones 5” (2020)
Sandra Bullock
Salary: $10 million
Movie: “Minions” (2015)
Leonardo DiCaprio
Salary: $10 million
Movie: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019)