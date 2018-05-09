A new report from Variety revealed just how much money some of Hollywood’s A-listers made on their recent film deals.

The report, part of an ongoing series called “Media Moolah” that gives an inside look at Hollywood finances, shows that not all the popular actors and actresses can make a mint while filming movies.

“Those glory days are essentially gone, and the number of actors who can demand pay packages on that order is ever dwindling,” according to Variety. “Part of the problem is that costumed superheroes and Jedi knights became the big attraction at movie theaters. The size of a film’s opening weekend no longer hinges on the popularity of the actors who grace its poster. Special effects are the stars these days and the place where studios are spending the bulk of their money.”

Other actors have refocused their efforts to demand their bonuses up front, which gives them guaranteed money, rather than waiting until after the film debuts to make a pretty penny.

Variety published a list of star salaries based on the recent deals they signed for new and upcoming movies. Here’s a look at the top 10.

Daniel Craig

Salary: $25 million

Movie: “Bond 25” (2019)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Salary: $22 million

Movie: “Red Notice” (2020)

Vin Diesel

Salary: $20 million

Movie: “The Fate of the Furious” (2017)

Anne Hathaway

Salary: $15 million

Movie: “Barbie” (2020)

Jennifer Lawrence

Salary: $15 million

Movie: “Red Sparrow” (2018)

Seth Rogen

Salary: $15 million

Movie: “Flarsky” (2019)

Tom Cruise

Salary: $11-$13 million

Movie: “The Mummy” (2017)

Harrison Ford

Salary: $10-$12 million

Movie: “Indiana Jones 5” (2020)

Sandra Bullock

Salary: $10 million

Movie: “Minions” (2015)

Leonardo DiCaprio

Salary: $10 million

Movie: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019)