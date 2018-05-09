The LDS Church announced Tuesday a decision to end its relationship with the Boy Scouts of America after 105 years.

The BSA and LDS Church announced the decision in a joint statement, according to the Deseret News.

"In this century of shared experience, the church has grown from a U.S.-centered institution to a worldwide organization, with a majority of its membership living outside the United States," the joint statement said. "That trend is accelerating. The church has increasingly felt the need to create and implement a uniform youth leadership and development program that serves its members globally. In so doing it will be necessary for the church to discontinue its role as a chartered partner with BSA."

Twitter shared varied reactions to the news.

I see those who celebrate this move from the so called #BoyScouts perspective. I doubt any of you have ever given a dime to the @BSA. Without the LDS church support, I fear what once was an American blessing for boys, will collapse. Progressives have done enough damage to boys. https://t.co/35UvhLu4Ig — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) May 9, 2018

As an Eagle Scout, Silver Beaver recipient, and former Scout Master, yesterday's news about the LDS Church’s decision to conclude its relationship with the Boy Scouts of America caused me reflect fondly on the many great memories I have had in the Scouting program. pic.twitter.com/lRIm8EE1lE — Rep. John Curtis (@RepJohnCurtis) May 9, 2018

I know this will probably be controversial and lots of people will have ~feelings~ about it, but I for one am grateful that I can go the rest of my Mormon life never being asked to assist with Boy Scouts campouts and/or merit badge stuff. https://t.co/9D3Cw2aZOQ — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) May 9, 2018

I was raised in the Mormon Church. Did Boy Scouts, became an Eagle.



This is a huge deal. Good for them. https://t.co/i90rJbIOyD — Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) May 9, 2018

The end of an era as the @LDSchurch and @boyscouts part ways. Plus a SIMPLIFIED program for kids & youth. I feel a hallelujah coming on. What say ye? https://t.co/OgfBnUumRP #lds #boyscouts #mormon — Amy Iverson (@Amy_Iverson) May 9, 2018

I am not surprised that @LDSchurch breaking with @boyscouts As a former #EagleScout and Christian, I expected it. — Branden Miller (@f0zziehakz) May 9, 2018

I'm so old, I remember when the LDS Church had #hometeaching, sponsored boy scout troops, and had a High Priests Group in every ward.#LDS #mormon #TwitterStake — J. Reuben Clark (@JReubenCIark) May 9, 2018

I owe a debt of gratitude to the @boyscouts I grew up in the program and obtained the rank of Eagle. Unfortunately, Scouting fell prey to social engineering and have all but secured its demise with the exit of the Mormon Church, its biggest sponsor. A sad day for young men. — Kevin Harley 🇺🇸 (@KevinHarley5) May 9, 2018

I wonder how my brother-in-law's family reacts to this, since some of them are Mormons and Scouting is huge. (Went to nephew's Eagle Scout ceremony last weekend.)https://t.co/4GUk822oQs — Jason Birzer (@TheLongshot2112) May 9, 2018