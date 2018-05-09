Mary Altaffer, AP
FILE- In this June 25, 2016, file photo, Cub Scouts watch a race during the Second Annual World Championship Pinewood Derby in New York's Times Square. The Boy Scouts of America announced Monday, June 25, 2016, that it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys only programs. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
The LDS Church announced Tuesday a decision to end its relationship with the Boy Scouts of America after 105 years.

The BSA and LDS Church announced the decision in a joint statement, according to the Deseret News.

"In this century of shared experience, the church has grown from a U.S.-centered institution to a worldwide organization, with a majority of its membership living outside the United States," the joint statement said. "That trend is accelerating. The church has increasingly felt the need to create and implement a uniform youth leadership and development program that serves its members globally. In so doing it will be necessary for the church to discontinue its role as a chartered partner with BSA."

Twitter shared varied reactions to the news.

