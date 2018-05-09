The LDS Church announced Tuesday a decision to end its relationship with the Boy Scouts of America after 105 years.
The BSA and LDS Church announced the decision in a joint statement, according to the Deseret News.Comment on this story
"In this century of shared experience, the church has grown from a U.S.-centered institution to a worldwide organization, with a majority of its membership living outside the United States," the joint statement said. "That trend is accelerating. The church has increasingly felt the need to create and implement a uniform youth leadership and development program that serves its members globally. In so doing it will be necessary for the church to discontinue its role as a chartered partner with BSA."
Twitter shared varied reactions to the news.https://twitter.com/chmsant/status/994219487485292544 https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900018074/mormons-to-drop-scouting-as-part-of-new-global-initiative.html