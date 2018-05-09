The LDS Church is ending its relationship with the Boy Scouts of America after a robust 105-year alliance.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the BSA announced the decision in a joint statement Tuesday afternoon, according to the Deseret News.

"In this century of shared experience, the church has grown from a U.S.-centered institution to a worldwide organization, with a majority of its membership living outside the United States," the joint statement said. "That trend is accelerating. The church has increasingly felt the need to create and implement a uniform youth leadership and development program that serves its members globally. In so doing it will be necessary for the church to discontinue its role as a chartered partner with BSA."

The LDS Church will replace the Scouting program with a new global youth program in 2020.

