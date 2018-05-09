Jake May, The Flint Journal-MLive.com
FILE - In this Monday, May 29, 2017 file photo, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts salute during a Memorial Day ceremony in Linden, Mich. On Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, the Boy Scouts of America Board of Directors unanimously approved to welcome girls into its Cub Scout program and to deliver a Scouting program for older girls that will enable them to advance and earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout. (Jake May/The Flint Journal - MLive.com via AP)
The LDS Church is ending its relationship with the Boy Scouts of America after a robust 105-year alliance.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the BSA announced the decision in a joint statement Tuesday afternoon, according to the Deseret News.

"In this century of shared experience, the church has grown from a U.S.-centered institution to a worldwide organization, with a majority of its membership living outside the United States," the joint statement said. "That trend is accelerating. The church has increasingly felt the need to create and implement a uniform youth leadership and development program that serves its members globally. In so doing it will be necessary for the church to discontinue its role as a chartered partner with BSA."

The LDS Church will replace the Scouting program with a new global youth program in 2020.

