BRIGHAM CITY — Dan Black, a chemistry professor and former science and mathematics division dean at Snow College, has been selected as the new executive director at Utah State University-Brigham City.

Black, who received his master’s and doctorate degrees from USU, will oversee the Brigham City, Kaysville and Tremonton regional campuses and centers. He takes over for Tom Lee, who will serve as director of academic programs for USU Regional Campuses and USU Eastern. Black will begin working as executive director June 1.

As a part of USU’s first distance cohort in the educational doctoral program, Black experienced firsthand earning a degree in the regional campus system. During his 22-year teaching career, he spent much of his time teaching via internet videoconferencing classes.

While at Snow, some of Black’s responsibilities included the creation of a natural resources and software engineering program, oversight of the planning; programing and construction of a science center; and working to ensure faculty were engaged in making a difference to students.