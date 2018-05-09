SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Bar has awarded the 2018 Liberty Bell Award to the Divorce Education for Children program, which helps children cope with divorce or separation situations.

The free, one-time class is geared toward children 9 to 12 whose parents are separated, divorcing or divorced. It teaches children coping tools they can use to express their feelings to parents, and lets children know that the divorce is not their fault.

The class is held in a court environment where the children get to meet a judge or commissioner in order to demystify court, where their parents may be spending time. The two-hour class is taught by a mental health professional and is currently offered in Logan, Ogden, Provo and Salt Lake City.

The Liberty Bell Award is given to a community member or organization for their contribution to a better understanding and appreciation of the American justice system. For more information on the Divorce Education for Children program, log on to www.utcourts.gov/specproj/dived/children.html.