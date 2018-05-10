SALT LAKE CITY — The National Ski Areas Association recently honored Snowbird and Snowbasin during the group’s national convention and trade show in Florida.

Snowbird earned the Best Overall Marketing Award nationally for ski areas of over 500,000 visits for its “One Star” marketing campaign.

Snowbasin Resort was the big winner of the 2018 NSAA Conversion Cup Challenge for ski areas under 500,000 visits. This award recognizes resorts across the country that have developed outstanding programs to convert new skiers and snowboarders into lifelong enthusiasts.

The resort also received the Best Overall Safety Program, which recognizes exceptional resort initiatives to educate guests and employees about skiing and snowboarding responsibly.

The National Ski Areas Association represents 303 alpine resorts that account for more than 90 percent of the skier/snowboarder visits nationwide. It also has 370 supplier members that provide equipment, goods and services to the mountain resort industry.