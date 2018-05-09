SALT LAKE CITY — Shaun French, wanted in the killing of 15-year-old Baleigh Bagshaw, was taken into custody Wednesday in Colorado, police said.

Salt Lake police on Wednesday said they now consider him a suspect in the teenager's death. Previously they insisted he was only a person of interest.

Few details of French's arrest were revealed Wednesday. Police only said he was "safely" taken into custody in an undisclosed area of Colorado about 11:30 a.m. Salt Lake police declined to say what police agency arrested him or whether French was found with his vehicle that investigators had previously asked the public to be on the lookout for. It was also not known if French, who police said should be considered "armed and dangerous," was found to be in possession of any weapons at the time of his arrest.

Investigators will now begin the process of extraditing French back to Utah to face charges.

French was charged Tuesday with unlawful sexual activity with a minor for an alleged illegal relationship with Baleigh, but he has not been charged in connection with her death.

Police had been looking for French, 24, since Monday when Baleigh arrived home, 1624 W. 500 North, in her Fairpark neighborhood from West High School just after 3 p.m. While she was talking on the phone with her mother, she was brutally attacked by an unknown person, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for French, charging him with three counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. The charges were filed in court but were sealed.

Police confirmed Tuesday that French used to live in the same house as Baleigh and her family. Investigators declined to say how long or how recently French had lived there, but noted he was not living there at the time of the girl's death.

On Monday, police asked the public to be on the lookout for a camouflage-green, 1991 Daihatsu Rocky SUV with Wyoming plate 19 13974. They believed French may have been traveling on I-80 and could be anywhere from Evanston, Wyoming, to Cleveland, Ohio.

A possible motive for the killing had not been revealed as of Wednesday.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for funeral expenses was established in Baleigh's name Tuesday.