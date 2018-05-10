SALT LAKE CITY — Seven high school students from across the state, all children of law enforcement officers, received $2,500 Leadership Awards from the Utah 1033 Foundation during a recent ceremony honoring both the students and fallen officers.

Each award bears the name of one of seven officers killed in the line of duty since the foundation’s creation in 2011. This year’s winners and the awards are:

• Mallory Blue, the Eric Ellsworth Leadership Award

• Connor Dale Brophy, the Cody Brotherson Leadership Award

• Mallory Adamson, the Douglas Barney Leadership Award

• Annie Markland, the Cory Wride Leadership Award

• Alexis Rossetti, the Derek Johnson Leadership Award

• Ethan Guymon, the Aaron Beesley Leadership Award

• Bailey Jensen, the Jared Francom Leadership Award

Students applied for the awards by submitting a one-page essay related to issues affecting today’s youth: suicide prevention, social bullying and the opioid crisis. A committee then selected the winning students on the basis of their essays and for their demonstrated academic achievement and rigor.

The nonprofit foundation provides immediate financial support to the families of fallen officers and assists their dependents and the dependents of active Utah peace officers with education costs.