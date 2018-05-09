A Delta flight from Detroit to Denver made an emergency landing following reports of smoke in the plane's cabin, forcing passengers to evacuate the plane.

According to USA Today, Delta Flight 1854 was delayed from leaving Detroit for three hours. The plane left Detroit at 7:16 p.m. EDT and arrived in Denver at 8:13 MDT.

But smoke started to fill the cabin of the plane once it arrived in Denver. Officials asked passengers to put their heads down and remain patient.

Similarly, passenger AJ Davidson told KUSA TV in Denver that people were yelling on the flight.

"Everyone was kind of yelling, like, 'Hey, there's smoke coming out of the vents. What's going on? Open the doors. Why aren't the masks dropping down?'”

He added, “After a couple of minutes, the flight attendant was like, 'Everyone get low to the ground and cover your mouth with a blanket, or clothes, or whatever you have.' And maybe a minute later, they finally made the call to evacuate the plane. And she yelled, 'Evacuate the plane,' and seconds later, the doors popped open. We all jumped down the slide and got out of there as fast as we could."

One passenger, Jim McManus, told The Denver Channel the smoke wasn’t too thick.

“We were kind of sitting there complaining among ourselves … one guy pointed out that it didn’t happen while we were in the air … so once again, it couldn’t have gone any better,” he said.

Passengers shared photos of the incident online.

Scariest thing. After landing fumes through the vents and fire. Feeling faint and sick. Baby was last one out!!! Emergency evacuation. Scariest thing ever. Delta. #Delta #deltaairlines @Delta @DeltaNewsHub pic.twitter.com/oMmkpbhoqo — Rachel Naftel (@rachelnaftel) May 9, 2018

Delta said in a statement smoke filled the cabin after the plane landed.

“After arrival in Denver and during taxi to the gate, Delta Flight 1854 from Detroit to Denver stopped on a taxiway where customers deplaned via slides and over-wing exits due to an observance of smoke in the cabin," the company said in a statement sent to The Detroit News. "Airport response vehicles met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution and customers were transported to the terminal via buses.

"The safety of Delta’s customers and crew is our top priority and we apologize for the concern this situation has caused.”

Denver airport spokeswoman Emily Williams said there were no major injuries in the event. But she said some passengers suffered minor injuries, according to the Detroit Free Press.