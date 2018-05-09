What size home do you have? Do you have any children? How large is your backyard?

These are just some of the questions that 13-year-old Aiden Horwitz created for her website, DogDoOrDogDont.org, which helps match potential dog owners with the perfect dog for their lifestyle, KXAN reported.

After doing research for an elective course called “Passion Project” at Austin Jewish Academy in Austin, Texas, Horwitz found that more than half the dogs in shelters are there because people don’t get the right kind of dog for their family. According to KXAN, Horwitz’s website tries to eliminate that problem.

After taking a 14-question survey, the website tells users which type of dog would be the best fit for them based on their results. It also links users to adoptable dogs at Austin Pets Alive! that fit the criteria. According to Horwitz, five dogs have been adopted so far thanks to her website.

"My very big goal is that there's no need for animal shelters," Horwitz told KXAN.

Read the full story here.