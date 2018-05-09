SALT LAKE CITY — A little extra cash is in store for schools across Utah thanks to the School Cents program at Macey’s, Lin’s, Dick’s Market and Fresh Market grocery stores.

The Utah-owned grocery stores recently donated $72,071 to 51 elementary, middle and junior high schools in the areas they serve. The funds will be used to purchase tablets and computers, books and other classroom supplies. Each school gets to determine how the funds are used and will best meet the needs of their students.

The School Cents program, which donates 1 percent of all transactions made with a linked Perks or Plue rewards action, has been a tradition at the grocery stores for a number of years. Each participating school encourages their student’s families to link the school to their rewards account and shop at the store.