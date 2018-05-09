Disney just made an announcement that will either excite you beyond belief or worry you about the future of Hollywood films.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a conference call Tuesday that the Avengers franchise may never end. Though the recent “Avengers: Infinity War” and its untitled sequel “Avengers 4” will end the current arc, Iger said he sees a future for the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The goal, of course, is for the fourth in the Avengers series to have a significant conclusion,” Iger said. “But given the popularity of the characters and given the popularity of the franchise, I don’t think people should conclude that there will never be another Avengers movie.”

Of course Disney and Marvel Studios have already planned out future Marvel films. So far, there isn’t any indication of a new series of Avengers movies, according to Quartz.

Fans can expect to see “Ant-Man and Wasp,” “Ms. Marvel” and “Avengers 4” within the next two years. After the “Avengers” finale, we expect to receive sequels to “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and “Black Panther.”

With more than 7,000 characters in the Marvel universe, Iger said he sees a bright future.

“I’m guessing that we will try our hand at what I’ll call a new franchise beyond Avengers,” he said, “but it doesn’t necessarily mean that you won’t see more Avengers down the road.”

Don’t expect a change right away. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told Vanity Fair the next 20 MCU films will be something “completely different” from what we’ve seen so far.

“We’ve got another 20 movies on the docket that are completely different from anything that’s come before — intentionally,” he said.

Iger agreed with Feige in the same article.

According to Feige, the franchises might even reboot some characters, especially since the main actors — Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson — are all facing expiring contracts.

For now, it looks like the Avengers film will mark an ending for the franchise.

“There will be two distinct periods. Everything before Avengers 4 and everything after.”