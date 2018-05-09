SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, said Wednesday she's part of the group of House members attempting a rare congressional maneuver to force a vote on a series of bills protecting DACA recipients.

Love said she's supporting the effort out of frustration that House leaders weren't allowing bills to go forward that are aimed at helping the nearly 700,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

"I just found it absolutely insulting. Because when you are stopping bills from being debated on the floor, you're not allowing people to have a voice in the House," Love said on KSL Newsradio's "The Doug Wright Show."

The congresswoman joined other Republicans Wednesday in backing what's known as a "discharge petition." CNN reported most of the 193 Democrats in the House are expected to support it, meaning at least 25 Republicans would also be needed.

If the procedure succeeds, it would advance a bill Love has also signed on to that would send four immigration bills to the House floor for debate. The move goes against the GOP House leadership.

Love, who was assigned House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., as her mentor in Congress, said her decision came only "after pleading and pleading and pleading for a vote."

She said she was in Congress to represent the 4th District, not "to just push a button for leadership. I'm not elected by them." Love said she can defend her vote on the issue, but what she "cannot defend is the inability to vote at all."

Three moderate Republicans who are supporters of saving DACA are behind the discharge petition — Reps. Will Hurd of Texas, Jeff Denham of California, and Carlos Curbelo of Florida, according to CNN.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program started under the Obama administration was ended by President Donald Trump last year, but it has continued under federal court rulings.

Love said the only bill currently going forward in the House is from Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., and does not deal with DACA. Goodlatte's bill would reduce legal immigration and strengthen border security.