Here’s a look at the news for May 9.

Mormons to drop Scouting

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will drop its partnership with the Boy Scouts of America, according to the Deseret News.

The LDS Church will end its relationship with the BSA on Dec. 31, 2019, putting to rest a 105-year alliance.

The decision came as part of a broader move from the church to restructure its children's and youth programs.

"In this century of shared experience, the church has grown from a U.S.-centered institution to a worldwide organization, with a majority of its membership living outside the United States," the joint statement from the BSA and LDS Church said. "That trend is accelerating. The church has increasingly felt the need to create and implement a uniform youth leadership and development program that serves its members globally. In so doing it will be necessary for the church to discontinue its role as a chartered partner with BSA."

Read more.

Jazz finish the season in Houston

The Utah Jazz’s season is over.

The Beehive State's beloved pro basketball team fell to the Houston Rockets, 112-102, in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals, losing the series to the Rockets 4-1, the Deseret News reported.

The Jazz started the season 19-28 but somehow rebounded with a 29-6 run to finish as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Utah remains positive on their season.

"This is as grateful as I've been in the time that I've been doing this to be part of a team that's had the resiliency and the toughness to compete the way they have all year,” said Jazz coach Quin Snyder. “Houston was terrific.”

Read more.

Orrin Hatch apologizes to McCain over funeral row

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch sent a written apology to Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Tuesday, one day after he said it was “ridiculous” that McCain requested that President Donald Trump not attend his funeral, the Deseret News reported.

"This morning I sent a note apologizing to Sen. McCain for comments I made yesterday about his health and about funeral plans and the president. I should not have made those comments, and I extended my love and support," Hatch said in a statement.

On Monday, Hatch told reporters that he thought “it’s ridiculous” that McCain had already decided he didn’t want Trump at his funeral.

Hatch, R-Utah, said McCain will have final say.

"Well, he's the president of the United States and he's a very good man. But it's up to (McCain). I think John should have his own wishes fulfilled with regard to who attends the funeral," Hatch told Politico Tuesday.

Read more.

Trump walks away from Iran deal. Is it dead?

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, according to BBC News.

But European leaders said in response that the deal is not dead.

According to BBC, the Obama-era deal “curbed Iran's nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions that had been imposed by the U.N., U.S. and E.U.”

Trump said the deal is “defective at its core.” He pulled the U.S. deal and wants to bring back sanctions.

But leaders from France, Germany and Britian vowed to keep the deal alive.

Read more.

AROUND THE WEB:

BBC: Pompeo in North Korea ahead of Trump-Kim talks

CNN: Hawaii residents could face acid rain after earthquakes and molten lava

NPR: Congo declares new Ebola outbreak after 2 confirmed cases

HuffPost: Ex-convict Don Blankenship loses to Patrick Morrisey in West Virginia senate race

CNN: Exclusive: Mueller's team questions Russian oligarch about payments to Cohen